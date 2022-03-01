UrduPoint.com

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was held at Tehsil Complex here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan attended the Kutchehry and listened to people's problems.

The commissioner said that the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was being held on first working day of every month and problems would be solved on-the-spot. He said that the officers in all four districts and tehsils of the division would listen to the public issues at the kutchehry.

He said that speedy resolution of issues and grievances related to the Revenue Department, including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate and other revenue matters, were being solved on-the-spot.

>