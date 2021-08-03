UrduPoint.com

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry resolves 1276 cases in Multan

As many as 1276 out of 1333 revenue cases were resolved, with 57 left as pending in Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry arranged in all four districts of the division here at start of current month, official from Commissioner office said Tuesday

The cases resolved were related to income certificate, domicile, property registration, record examination, issuance of record and fard.

According to official data available with APP, overall 370 cases were resolved in Multan, 341 in Khanewal, 320 Vehari and 302 in Lodhran in open courts conducted on direction of CM Punjab.

As per detail, exactly 118 applications were put up with regard to correction of record.

Out of them, 111 applications were settled, with seven left pending across the division under multiple reasons.

Similarly, 417 out of 426 cases pertaining to issuance of fraud were resolved, with nine of the remaining held pending following incomplete papers, it was said.

About 185 out of 190 applications for entry of mutations were approved on the spot in the four districts.

Exactly 114 out of 118 cases pertaining to property registration were ordered to be resolved.

A total of 206 out of 218 applications of miscellaneous nature were also resolved on the spot by the authority concerned, it was said.

