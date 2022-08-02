'Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :A revenue open court (Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery) was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Complex on the second consecutive day here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh listened to problems of people and issued directions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qaisar Abbas Rand, assistant commissioners and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said the 'Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery' was being held on the firsttwo days of every month where revenue staff provided all revenue related facilities, includingaccuracy record, registry, income certificate, issuance of domicile.