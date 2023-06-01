'Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery' held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was held at dis­trict council hall in Sargodha on Thursday.

Deputy Commis­sioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohsin Silahuddin, Assistant Commissioner Nabeel Memon listened the problems of people.

The deputy commissioner said that Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was being held on the first working day of every month and problems would be resolved on the spot. He added the Revenue Department was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery would not only solve problems of people but also increase their confidence.

DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that the problems of people were being addressed under one roof. He said that speedy resolution of issues and grievances related to the revenue department, including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate and other revenue matters, were being solved on-the-spot.

After listening the public problems,the DC directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for solving those problems.