Open Menu

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery (open court) was held at the District Council here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohsin Sillah-ul-Din and Assistant Commissioner Nabeel Memon and circle patwari attended the open court and listened to problems of people.

The DC said the court was being held on first working day of every month and problems of people would be resolved on-the-spot.

The DC said that speedy solution of issues and grievances related to the revenue department,including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate and other matters,were being resolved.

Related Topics

Circle Nabeel Court

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

33 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

45 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

3 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan