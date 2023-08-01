Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery (open court) was held at the District Council here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohsin Sillah-ul-Din and Assistant Commissioner Nabeel Memon and circle patwari attended the open court and listened to problems of people.

The DC said the court was being held on first working day of every month and problems of people would be resolved on-the-spot.

The DC said that speedy solution of issues and grievances related to the revenue department,including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate and other matters,were being resolved.