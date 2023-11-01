Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) On the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Revenue Awami

Khidmat Kutchery was held at the District Council's hall here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali besides Additional Deputy Commissioner

Revenue Mohsin Sallahudeen, Additional Deputy commissioner General Umar Farooq,

Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and patwaris

were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali said that kutchery was being held on the

first working day of every month and land related problems of people would be resolved

on the spot.

He said the revenue department was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue

Awami Khidmat Kutchery would not only resolve problems of people but also increase

their confidence.

DC Shoaib Ali said the problems of people were being addressed under one roof.

He said that speedy resolution of issues and grievances related to the revenue department,

including issuance of Domicile, Fard, Registry, Income Certificate and other revenue matters,

were being resolved on the spot.

The DC and other officials patiently listened to the problems of participants and directed

the officials concerned to take immediate measures for solving the same.