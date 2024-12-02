Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Revenue Awami Khidmat courts were held at divisional and district levels across Sargodha division.
In this regard, the open court was held at the District Council Hall on Monday was presided over
by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, who personally listened citizens’ revenue-related grievances
and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Deputy Commissioner
Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarrar, along with Tehsildars,
Naib Tehsildars, revenue officers, staff from land record centers, patwaris, and a large number of
applicants were present.
Citizens presented various revenue-related issues, including record corrections, issuance of fard (ownership documents), registration of deeds, transfer entries, domicile issuance, income certificates, and other
related matters.
Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan said that any applicant facing difficulties in resolving their issues
should promptly approach the district administration.
He directed the officers and staff at land record centers and other revenue departments to make
sure courteous behavior towards applicants and warned that strict departmental action would be
taken against those with poor performance or absenteeism.
The Commissioner praised the Punjab Government’s initiative to organize Revenue Public Service
Courts on the first two working days of every month. He noted that the step facilitates citizens by
bringing all revenue officials under one roof, making it easier for them to resolve their issues efficiently.
Similar courts were also conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant
Commissioners in other districts of the division, reflecting a unified effort to streamline public service
delivery in the revenue sector, he added.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on non-tax paid cigarette sales underway2 minutes ago
-
Women traders get opportunities at CDA's weekly Bazaar12 minutes ago
-
Special children undergo evaluation to bring them to mainstream education system12 minutes ago
-
EPA to launch crackdown on single-use plastic from 10th12 minutes ago
-
PHA utilizing available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to citizens: DG32 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaigns vital to tackle climate challenges: Rana Mashhood32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two dacoits32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 750 emergencies in Nov42 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer imports surge by 121.36% in first four months of FY 2024-2542 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 800 kg substandard pickle42 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers held for profiteering:42 minutes ago
-
Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin granted transit bail till Dec 2152 minutes ago