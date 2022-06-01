UrduPoint.com

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held in Sargodha

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was held at District Council here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan attended the Kutchery and listened the problems of people.

The DC said that Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was being held on first working day of every month and problems would be resolved on-the-spot.

He said that officers in all and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils would listen to the public issues at the kutchery.

He said that speedy resolution of issues and grievances related to the RevenueDepartment, including issuance of domicile, 'Fard', registry, income certificate andother revenue matters, were being resolved on-the-spot.

