Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was held at District Council here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Ameer Hassan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Azeem Shaukat Awan attended the Kutchery and listened the problems of people.

The DC said that Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was being held on first working day of every month and problems would be resolved on-the-spot.

He said that ACs of all tehsils would listen to the public issues at the kutchery.

The DC said that speedy resolution of issues and grievances related to the Revenue Department, including issuance of domicile, 'Fard', registry, income certificate and other revenue matters, were being resolved on-the-spot.

