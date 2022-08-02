Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was held at District Council here on Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed Imran Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan listened the problems of people.

The Commissioner said that Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery was being held on first working day of every month and problems would be resolved on the spot.

He said that revenue officers and Deputy Commissioners of four districts would listen the public issues at the kutchery.

He said that grievances related to the Revenue Department, including issuanceof domicile, 'Fard', registry, income certificate and other revenue matters, werebeing redressed on the spot.