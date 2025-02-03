Revenue Awami Khidmat Service resolves property issues for masses in Jhang

Revenue Awami Khidmat service was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinde on Monday to address property-related concerns

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Revenue Awami Khidmat service was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinde on Monday to address property-related concerns.

The event brought together concerned revenue officers, who provided a range of services, including

correction of land records, transfer of property, income certification, issuance of domicile certificate and verification of revenue records.

Applicants took advantage of the opportunity to point out various issues related to the revenue department, and several problems were resolved on the spot.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinde assured that all efforts are being made to streamline property issues and resolve revenue-related problems.

