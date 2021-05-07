Revenue Board member visits Ramazan bazaar

Pakpattan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Member of Revenue board Punjab Ziaullah Malik Friday visited different Ramazan bazaars and inspected various stalls of food items, vegetables, fruits meat, grocery, soft drinks, ghee, flour and other commodities.

He inspected price lists and asked the officials concerned to ensure implementation of the subsidy announced by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Rana Shakeel Aslam briefed the Revenue Board Member.