'Revenue Centers Being Setup In Rural Areas'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:38 PM

'Revenue centers being setup in rural areas'

Revenue centers were being established in rural areas to resolve people's issues relating to revenue department at their door steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Revenue centers were being established in rural areas to resolve people's issues relating to revenue department at their door steps.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool while addressing a meeting of revenue officers at Gattwala Revenue Circle here on Thursday.

He said that Punjab government was sincere to redress public problems and in this connection, revenue centers in rural areas will play dynamic role.

AC said that revenue officers should devise strategies to ensure maximum recovery of government dues, adding that strategy should be implemented in true spirit.

He also directed the revenue officers to ensure complete monitoring of recovery drive, adding that in this connection no lethargy would be tolerated.

Umar Maqbool urged to make the rural center functional as soon as possible.

He also reviewed the targets assigned to the Patwaris and urged them to takeaction and report against kilns operating without zigzag technology.

