Revenue Collector TMA Munda Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department has arrested a revenue collector for financial irregularities in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Munda of district Lower Dir, spokesperson told on Sunday.
The action was taken by the department after receiving complaints of embezzlement of government funds and irregularities in the tendering process of bus stand.
The teams of Anti-Corruption conducted a thorough investigation of the received complaint about embezzlement of government funds.
It was proved that Rs14.8 million was lost to the treasury, of which only 2.85mln was recovered, while Rs1.19 was not recovered.
The FIR has been registered in light of the inquiry report. The FIR also includes Names of three collectors, two Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMO), a Tehsil Nazim and a contractor, the spokesperson said.
Efforts are underway to arrest other accused named in the FIR, he added.
APP/hsb
