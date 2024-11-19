Open Menu

Revenue Court Held For Dera’s Residents

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Revenue court held for Dera’s residents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The district administration held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve the revenue-related problems of the residents.

According to the district administration, the forum was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman.

Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) General Adnan Jameel and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi chaired the open court.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that the initiative aimed to provide revenue services to the people at their doorstep in a more transparent, and timely manner.

A large number of citizens attended the court and presented their issues, which were heard on the spot. The participants raised a number of issues such as transfers, registration, domicile, and the issuance of Fard (land records).

Immediate instructions were issued to the relevant officials for prompt resolution of these problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Dera Ismail Khan Court

Recent Stories

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

51 minutes ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

2 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

3 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

15 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

15 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan