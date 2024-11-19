Revenue Court Held For Dera’s Residents
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The district administration held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve the revenue-related problems of the residents.
According to the district administration, the forum was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman.
Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) General Adnan Jameel and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi chaired the open court.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that the initiative aimed to provide revenue services to the people at their doorstep in a more transparent, and timely manner.
A large number of citizens attended the court and presented their issues, which were heard on the spot. The participants raised a number of issues such as transfers, registration, domicile, and the issuance of Fard (land records).
Immediate instructions were issued to the relevant officials for prompt resolution of these problems.
Recent Stories
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG GDA outlines key development projects for Galyat3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 18 emergencies last week3 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept gives interest-free loan to cattle owners13 minutes ago
-
Four held in police successful operation13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK agree to deepen cooperation on climate change challenge23 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri stresses importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges33 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 12 years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2 lac fine33 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari launches 7th Agricultural Census 202433 minutes ago
-
Over 2,600 patients falls ill due to severe smog in two weeks43 minutes ago
-
Police foils bid to smuggle drugs1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Railways leases out 14,042 acres of land through open competition1 hour ago
-
SNGPL commits to 24/7 emergency services for uninterrupted gas supply1 hour ago