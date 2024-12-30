Open Menu

Revenue Court Held In Abbottabad To Address Citizens' Issues

December 30, 2024

Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues

A Revenue Court was convened at the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Abbottabad on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A Revenue Court was convened at the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Abbottabad on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf.

Following the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the event was organized on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.

A significant number of citizens attended the court to present their grievances and seek solutions to revenue-related issues.

Participants submitted applications highlighting their concerns, prompting the Additional Deputy Commissioner to issue on-the-spot directives to the Tehsildar and revenue staff for immediate action.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Muhammad Usman Ashraf emphasized the priority given to resolving public issues, stating that the Primary objective of the Revenue Court is to deliver prompt solutions to citizens' problems. He instructed the revenue staff to ensure swift resolution of complaints without unnecessary delays.

