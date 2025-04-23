Open Menu

Revenue Court Held To Address Public Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Revenue court held to address public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a bid to provide swift resolution to public concerns regarding property documents, ownership papers, and other civic certificates, the district administration organized a Revenue Darbar (Open Court) in Pakh Gulam, Shah Alam Tehsil of Peshawar.

The initiative aimed to bring government services closer to citizens, ensuring transparency and efficiency in addressing land and revenue-related issues.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarhad Saleem Akram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas, Tehsildar Shah Alam, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue Staff, and other officials participated in the event.

Many applicants personally met with the officials and shared their revenue-related issues.

In several cases, on-the-spot orders were issued to resolve complaints. Besides revenue matters, general public issues such as load shedding, low gas pressure, graveyard management, encroachments on drainage systems, sanitation, and law and order were also raised.

Relevant instructions were issued to PESCO and police officers to address these problems.

During the open court, citizens were seen engaging openly and comfortably with the officials, sharing their concerns in detail.

The administrative officers listened attentively and issued prompt instructions for resolving their problems.

Patwaris (local revenue officers) were directed to keep their records updated and ensure maximum relief to the public.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, the purpose of holding the Revenue Darbar is to ensure quick resolution of public grievances.

He reiterated that resolving public issues on a priority basis remains a top goal and all necessary measures will be taken to achieve this.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

48 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

54 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

1 hour ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

1 hour ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

5 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

9 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan