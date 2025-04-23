Revenue Court Held To Address Public Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a bid to provide swift resolution to public concerns regarding property documents, ownership papers, and other civic certificates, the district administration organized a Revenue Darbar (Open Court) in Pakh Gulam, Shah Alam Tehsil of Peshawar.
The initiative aimed to bring government services closer to citizens, ensuring transparency and efficiency in addressing land and revenue-related issues.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarhad Saleem Akram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas, Tehsildar Shah Alam, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue Staff, and other officials participated in the event.
Many applicants personally met with the officials and shared their revenue-related issues.
In several cases, on-the-spot orders were issued to resolve complaints. Besides revenue matters, general public issues such as load shedding, low gas pressure, graveyard management, encroachments on drainage systems, sanitation, and law and order were also raised.
Relevant instructions were issued to PESCO and police officers to address these problems.
During the open court, citizens were seen engaging openly and comfortably with the officials, sharing their concerns in detail.
The administrative officers listened attentively and issued prompt instructions for resolving their problems.
Patwaris (local revenue officers) were directed to keep their records updated and ensure maximum relief to the public.
According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, the purpose of holding the Revenue Darbar is to ensure quick resolution of public grievances.
He reiterated that resolving public issues on a priority basis remains a top goal and all necessary measures will be taken to achieve this.
