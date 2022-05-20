UrduPoint.com

Revenue Darbar Held At Laachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Revenue darbar held at Laachi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsood Friday attended a revenue darbar being held in Service Delivery Centre Laachi to resolve issue relating to land.

Revenue darbar among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner Laachi, Khola Tariq, Mayor Laachi and concerned officials of revenue department.

Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems relating to property transfer and computerization of revenue record and issued on the spot directives to resolve them.

He directed revenue officials to address complaints of people at the earliest and warned strict action if patwaris and concerned staff failed to perform their responsibilities and duties as directed.

He said that revenue darbars would be held in future and result oriented steps would be taken to solve complaints of people.

