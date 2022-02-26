Revenue Darbar held at Lachi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) ::A Revenue Darbar was held at the Service Delivery Center Lachi under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsood here on Saturday.

The Revenue Darbar was largely attended by the people from different walks of life and they put forward the problems being faced by them related to the Revenue Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at district level.

Many of them also submitted written requests on which Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued instructions on the spot directives to the concerned staff to resolve the complaints immediately.