Revenue darbar held at Paharpur Tehsil complex

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Tehsil Administration Paharpur on Monday held a revenue Darbar at the Tehsil complex to address citizens’ problems at their doorstep.

The forum was held on the directions of the deputy commissioner under the Chief Minister Awami Agenda which aimed at ensuring better facilities and services to people.

According to the administration, Assistant Commissioner Allah Noor presided over the revenue darbar which was attended by a large number of people.

During the forum, the participants raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.

The relevant officials listened to the problems and AC directed the department to take immediate measures to resolve the problems highlighted during the forum.

Several complaints were addressed on the spot and the AC added that the administration would spare no effort to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at their earliest.