Revenue Darbar Held At Tank’s Tehsil Building

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Revenue darbar held at Tank’s Tehsil building

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Allah Noor addressed a revenue darbar at the Tehsil Building to resolve land-related issues of citizens at the earliest.

According to the district administration, the revenue open court was held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan to address resolving of the residents at their doorstep.

A large number of citizens attended and highlighted their revenue department-related issues during the forum where the Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor, Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, Tehsildar, and other revenue officials and staff were present.

The officials listened to the concerns of the people relating to land and resolved them on the spot under the instructions of senior officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor said such useful forums would continue to be held regularly under the directives of the provincial government in the future to make it easier for people to access their rights.

APP/slm

