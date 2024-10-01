'Revenue Darbar' Held For Muryali's Residents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The district administration held an open court (khuli Katchery) at Muryali to address revenue-related issues of residents at their doorstep.
According to the district administration the 'revenue darbar' was organized at BHU Muryali under the "Awami Agenda' by the Chief Minister to provide timely relief to the public.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel chaired the forum where officials of the revenue department were present.
The residents presented their issues relating to the revenue department.
Additional Deputy Commissioner instructed the revenue officials to address the public issues promptly.
He assured that the district administration would utilize all resources to provide maximum relief to the public.
Participants praised this initiative and expressed the desire for similar Darbars to be held in other circles as well.
Assistant Commissioner Dera, Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, was also present on the occasion.
