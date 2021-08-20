Revenue darbar held in Karak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday held revenue court at district headquarters to resolve several issues of people regarding revenue matters.

Revenue darbar held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Karak, Tanvir-ur-Rehman was presided over the Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shah Jameel in which a large number of people participated and informed the district administration about various problems being faced in obtaining revenue record.

People urged the district administration to make easy the process of property registration, mutation, domicile issuance and other related matters.

Assistant Commissioner listened to their problems and directed revenue officers to resolve all their genuine issues immediately.

On the occasion mutation, domiciles, property certificates etc were issued to the applicants on the spot.

He assured that revenue matters would be streamlined for the benefit of people and such Revenue Darbars would be held in every tehsil on monthly basis to address complaints of people.