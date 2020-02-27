UrduPoint.com
Revenue Darbar Held In Shagla

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:36 PM

Revenue darbar held in Shagla

District Administration Shangla Thursday arranged Revenue Darbar at the Hall of Polytechnic Institute Alpuri and discussed issues regarding revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration Shangla Thursday arranged Revenue Darbar at the Hall of Polytechnic Institute Alpuri and discussed issues regarding revenue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers attended the Revenue Darbar.

Large number of people participated in the gathering.

Issues regarding revenue matters were discussed and necessary directions were issued to the concerned Revenue officials on spot for immediate redressal.

Mutations, fards, domiciles and property certificates were issued on spot during the Revenue Darbar.

