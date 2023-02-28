UrduPoint.com

Revenue Darbar Held To Address Issues Of Relevant Department

Published February 28, 2023

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) ::Revenue darbar held at Service Delivery Center to address the complaints of people of the relevant department.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir here on Tuesday chaired a revenue darbar.

The darbar was attended by a large number of people, relevant officials of district administration, and the revenue department.

On the occasion, people informed the DC about the issues they are facing in their revenue department.

DC listened to the problems of people and issued on-the-spot directives on urgent matters. He also directed relevant officials to furnish an immediate report after pondering over the complaints of people.

Local people appreciated the efforts of district administration and suggested holding such darbars in the future for the facilitation of people.

