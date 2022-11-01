UrduPoint.com

'Revenue Darbar' Held To Address Masses' Problems At Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan on Tuesday held a 'Revenue Darbar' (open court) and addressed the problems of the people on the spot.

The ADC General was flanked by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshad Alam Khan and Tehsildar Tank Farooq Shah, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Ehsan.

The open court which was held at Gara Baloch union council was attended by a large number of people who highlighted various problems related to the revenue department including land transfer, 'fard' (registry), domicile, accuracy in land record and birth certificates, etc.

The ADC General directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures for the resolution of problems that were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

He further said the district administration was taking various measures to provide revenue-related facilities to people.

Similarly, he added, the process of land computerization was also underway which would "ensure transparency and people would get their problems resolved in less time".

He said that the purpose of the open court was to resolve issues at the grass-roots level and added that such forums would also be held in other union councils of the district.

Pakistan

