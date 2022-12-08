UrduPoint.com

Revenue Darbars Meant To Provide Ease, Ensure Transparency: DC Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Revenue Darbars meant to provide ease, ensure transparency: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said that the district administration was taking measures to organize Revenue Darbars across the district in order to provide ease and ensure transparency in providing revenue services to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a Revenue Darbar during his visit to Tehsil Lower Tanawal Khuthiala.

The deputy commissioner also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sherwan. He reviewed the ongoing construction work, met the staff, checked their attendance, inspected the supply of medicines and issued instructions regarding providing better facilities to the patients.

In the Revenue Darbar, a large number of people participated and presented their problems, especially regarding revenue matters. He listened to the problems of the people, answered the questions and issued instructions to the revenue staff regarding immediate solutions as per the law.

With regard to the provision of revenue services, the revenue staff made it possible for people to obtain death, registry, domicile certificates, and check the accuracy of documents and identification.

While instructing the allied departments, he said that district administration would also ensure regular holding of Revenue Darbar in the future so that people's problems are solved on a priority basis.

He along with Tehsil Chairman inspected the site for Tehsil Complex. On this occasion, he assured of all possible cooperation regarding the provision of facilities to the people of Tehsil Lower Tanawal and services to the people at their doorstep.

He further said that revenue staff was deployed to provide services to the people, and computerization was helping a lot in the delivery of services.

