Revenue dardar held at Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Naik Muhamamd Thursday held a revenue dardar to address the issues of people regarding land transfer, registration and revenue record at Service Delivery Centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Naik Muhamamd Thursday held a revenue dardar to address the issues of people regarding land transfer, registration and revenue record at Service Delivery Centre.

The darbar among others was attended by concerned officials including Additional Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Director Service Delivery Centre, tehsildar and revenue staff.

Additional Deputy Commissioner listened to the complaints of people regarding property transfer, land record, demarcation and issued on the spot directives to concerned staff. He also directed facilitation of complainants and timely resolution of their problems.

He said these darbars would be held on regular basis to invite input of people adding staff concerned should work dedicatedly for maximum facilitation of masses.