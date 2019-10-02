UrduPoint.com
Revenue Department Cell Receives 297 Complaints

Wed 02nd October 2019

Khyber Pakhunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmad Advocate has said the PTI government considers itself responsible for provision of basic rights to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmad Advocate has said the PTI government considers itself responsible for provision of basic rights to the people.

In this connection, he said further reforms were also being introduced and the technology of modern era would be utilized for the activation of the Revenue Department.

He expressed these views while conducting review of public complaints during his visit to the Complaint Cell of the Revenue Department here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was given detailed briefing on the performance of the Public Complaints' Cell and was told that the cell has received 297 complaints so far while hundreds of other minor complaints have been resolved through telephone.

The provincial minister while expressing satisfaction over the performance of the complaint cell said that the PTI government is taking result-oriented steps for the resolution of the public grievances at their door steps.

He said that change in the system and completion of reformative process will not only help resolve problems rather will also abolish grave issues like poverty and unemployment.

The minister on this occasion directed the concerned authorities to turn the complaint cell into a realistic source for the redressal of the grievances and guarantee timely resolution of problems.

