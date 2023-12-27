Revenue department directed to address citizens’ issues promptly

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam has underlined the need for utilizing all available resources for addressing the citizens’ issues pertaining to the revenue department.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about the revenue department-related issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper), South Waziristan (Lower), and officers of the Service Delivery Center besides officials of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, he was briefed on land cultivation and the land record computerization process.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite the process to ensure timely completion of the land record and mitigate difficulties of the citizens by providing them access to obtain accurate information about their lands.

He also further issues instructions for expediting the collection process of the official’s dues besides making efforts to resolve land acquisition cases and revenue court cases promptly.

He said that in addition to resolving the issues and complaints related to the revenue department for the people was part of official duties and in this regard no negligence should be tolerated.