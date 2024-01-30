Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer SBA Zahid Hussain Rind said that the role of officials and staff of the new Department is important in the general elections 2024 and for that purpose, they should start preparing duties in a better style

DC was addressing a meeting of officials and staff of the Revenue Department at the Committee Room, which was attended by all tehsil Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtaiyarkar and Patwaris. DC directed patwaries to ensure the provision and supplies of facilities at polling stations, transportation of election material, provision of transport for election staff, electricity and others at the polling stations.

DC was addressing a meeting of officials and staff of the Revenue Department at the Committee Room, which was attended by all tehsil Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtaiyarkar and Patwaris. DC directed patwaries to ensure the provision and supplies of facilities at polling stations, transportation of election material, provision of transport for election staff, electricity and others at the polling stations.

Assistant Commissioners were instructed to watch facilities at polling stations in their domain and all required facilities availability shall be ensured before the start of the election process.

DC also directed for arrangements of mobile and landline numbers for immediate coordination purposes with the District Control Room for instructions.

