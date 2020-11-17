UrduPoint.com
Revenue Dept. Holds Darbar In Parachinar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Revenue Dept. holds Darbar in Parachinar

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government for the accuracy of documents of property, registration of death, issuance of individuals, registration of registry and other complaints and problems related to the Department of Finance, a revenue Darbar was held here on Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kurram Dr. Afaq Wazir, Tehsildar Mahal Karam Imtiaz Ahmed, Tehsildar Fazal Rahim, District Lawyer Syed Sharif Hussain, Field Lawyer Janat Khan and Patwaris and a large number of people participated in the Revenue Darbar.

People in the Revenue Darbar registered death, individual registration, delimitation, accuracy.

The issues related to records and financial matters were presented to the Deputy Commissioner Kurram.

The Deputy Commissioner Kurram resolved several issues on the spot and issued instructions to the concerned officers assuring the resolution of some issues.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram directed the Patwaris and officers to remove obstacles in resolving public issues and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Kurram said that Revenue Darbars would be held regularly every month so that public issues could be resolved at their doorsteps.

