Revenue Dept Official Arrested Over Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Anti-corruption team registered a case against Registry Moharar for demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from a citizen, and arrested him.

According to official sources, a citizen Muhammad Idrees resident of Chak No 324-JB Toba Tek Singh in an application given to Director Anti-Corruption Faisalabad region Arjumand Zia submitted that Registry Moharar of revenue department Zaheer ahmed was demanding Rs 20,000 against extending favour for passing Intiqal of land.

Assistant Director Admin Anwar ul Hassan Sherazi along with Judicial Magistrate conducted raid and arrested Zaheer Ahmed and his private employee Muhammad Javed and recovered marked Currency notes from their possession.

A case had been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

