Revenue dept retrieves state lands worth Rs 472.38 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :As per the instructions of Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat, a campaign against land-grabbers is underway and the revenue department got vacated 188,000 state lands worth Rs. 472.38 billion in 36 districts from the qabza mafia.

During the last seven days, the revenue department recovered 211 acres of state land worth Rs. 280 million recovered from illegal occupants whereas during the last 48 hours 31 acres and 8 kanals state land worth 40 million rupees was vacated.

Similarly, during the last 48 hours 25-acre land worth more than 20 million rupees got vacated in district Multan, 8 kanal state land worth 6 million in Sahiwal and 6 acres of land worth Rs 12 million was recovered from the qabza mafia in Vehari.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat said that eradication of occupation mafia, securing government lands and indiscriminate implementation of government writ is our obligation. He directed that revenue officers should brought land grabbers to book without considering any pressure. He further directed that the Revenue Officers should use all legal and governmental options and resources to eradicate the qabza mafia.