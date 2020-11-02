(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik while visiting an open court at Bagh Langay Khan here on Monday, stated that Punjab government introduced one-window facility to resolve public problems pertaining to Revenue department.

Open courts to provide immediate relief to people were set up a scattered places in Multan, Shujabad, and Jalalpur Pirwala. A good number of citizens used to visit Open Courts, being held regularly in initial days of every month.

The provincial minister stated that focus was being paid on the problems, pending for long time.

The masses' applications were processed within a day at these Open Courts.

Talking to officials, he maintained that such initiative would help improve public confidence in policies of PTI government. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib Khan informed that most of the complaints were related to issuance of ownership documents and registry.

Domicile, income tax certificates and inspection records were issued within no time. Open courts are conducted from 10 pm to 3am during the first working day of every month, he concluded.