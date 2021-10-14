Revenue deptt announces posts for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 208 new posts in revenue department for merged districts during the fiscal year 2021-22, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

The new posts and their budgets have been approved by the Finance Department on the recommendations of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah, to address the grievances of the people.

The new posts include Accounts Officer Grade 17 of 7 districts one each, PS to DC Grade 17 of 7 districts one each, Tehsildar Grade 16 of 14 posts, Assistant Grade 16 of 19 posts, Computer Operator Grade 16 of 29 posts, Sub-Registrar Grade 14 one post, Naib Tehsildar Grade 14 of 9 posts, Naib Tehsildar cum District Kanoongo Grade 14 five posts, Junior Scale Stenographer Grade 14 of 10 posts and other categories including junior clerk, patwari, driver, cook and others.