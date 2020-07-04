Revenue deptt asked to retrieve state land from mafia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha has directed the revenue department to retrieve state land from land mafia and take strict action against illegal on occupation or construction on government lands in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha has directed the revenue department to retrieve state land from land mafia and take strict action against illegal on occupation or construction on government lands in the district.

He directed this while talking to the media during the inquiry of illegal occupation of the land of Govt Girls Elementary school Chak 11/ML on the orders of Lahore High Court.

He inspected the record in detail and directed the Tehsildar Piplan Tehsil for sending complete record to the office. He further said that protection of state lands was the responsibility of the revenue department and the departments concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abid Maseih had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court claiming that additional rooms of Girls ElementarySchool Chak. 11/ML were constructed on his land and the LHC hadordered an inquiry into the matter.