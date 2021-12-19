Revenue deptt being put on modern lines: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said on Sunday the revenue department, as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, was being put on modern lines to improve the quality of services and performance.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held at DC Office Committee Room regarding the distribution of laptops and other devices among the Patwaris.

The DC said the recruitment on merit for vacant posts of Patwaris, establishment of 'Dehi Markaz Maal' and provision of modern laptops, scanners and printers to Patwaris were the requirement of hours.

He said the purpose of providing laptops and other modern equipments to Patwaris was to provide all services related to computerized land records at doorstep to the public.

As many as 119 Dehi Markaz Maal had so far been set up at Patwar Circle level in Sialkot district, he said.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf distributed laptops, printers and scanners among 40 Patwaris of Sialkot Tehsil.

President Anjuman Patwarian Ashraf Bajwa and local officials and employees ofrevenue department were also present.