Revenue Deptt Collects Rs 79 Mln Agri Income Tax

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

The district Revenue department has surpassed the target of collecting agriculture income tax and land revenue fee during the fiscal year 2018-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The district Revenue department has surpassed the target of collecting agriculture income tax and land revenue fee during the fiscal year 2018-19.

According to official source, the revenue department collected agriculture income tax Rs 79.2 million farmers against the fixed target Rs 60 million.Likewise, the department collected land revenue mutation fee Rs 481.4 million against the target of Rs 456.6 million.

