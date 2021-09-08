Revenue deptt launches mobile van service at door steps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Paktunkhwa has finalized a project under which modern mobile vehicle equipped with computerized land record would facilitate people at their door steps.

A senior officials of the board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa said that launching modern mobile van is part of reforms in the revenue department to provide land documents to people at their door steps in minimum time besides ensuring transparency.

Initially, this facility is going to start from the provincial metropolitan and later will be expanded to Abbottabad, Mardan and other district of the province.

He said that start of mobile van service is the landmark step of the revenue department to end obsolete Patwar culture where people were forced to pay bribes for transfer/purchase of land and house.

"Now revenue officials will be visiting mouzas (villages) to resolve issues of people thus saving their precious time and money to facilitate them at their door step", he added.

The department has completed computerization of land record in 30 tehsils of 19 districts to facilitate people.

The computerization of land record which was started in 2014 was complicated and technical process started during first seven years where only six computerized centers were setup across the province.

He said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, these computerized facilitation centers had been extended to 24 tehsils where 100 % land computerization record was completed.

He said that complete land record was available only in 19 districts out of 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, land record of merged districts, Malakand divisions and Kohistan was not available.

He informed that Project Management Unit (PMU), Computerization of Land Records was preparing "Mobile Van" for providing services to public on their doorsteps, besides 24 service delivery centers were setup across the province to provide all land documents to customers under one roof.

The department has completed 1100 Mozas out of total 3500 villages in19 districts where land records was available to ensure transparency and introduced corruption free system with no role of Patwari after land computerization.

He said that land computerization in 1200 Mozas was in finals stages and efforts were being made to issue Intiqal and fard documents within three days , 1100 Mozas have been completely computerized and role of Patwari was almost finished.