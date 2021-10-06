Revenue deptt officials directed to address public issues without any delay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzafferagarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Shah Rukh on Wednesday directed Revenue officials to facilitate citizens by resolving their issues without any delay.

The citizens should not visit Revenue Centre's repeatedly due to undue objections pertaining to documents.

He said this during his visit at Revenue Centre Basira, here.

He also met citizens at the Centre and sought their feedback about services delivery.

He directed staffers to resolve fair issues of people as early as possible.

Shah Rukh also instructed the officials to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).