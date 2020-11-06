UrduPoint.com
Revenue Deptt Recovers Rs 51.6 Mln From Tehsil Officials: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Revenue deptt recovers Rs 51.6 mln from Tehsil officials: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Revenue Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made a historic recovery of Rs 51.6 million outstanding since the year 2017-18 and submitted to national kitty.

The spokesman of board of Revenue said here Friday the amount was recovered from Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Registrars and Sub-Registrar, adding that on the directives of Senior Board Member Syed Zafar Ali Shah a team lead by Superintendent Ghias ud Din Jilan worked day and night and successfully recovered the amount under the head of tax evaded by masses.

He said that on the historic recovery the Syed Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the whole team of revenue teams.

