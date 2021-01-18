UrduPoint.com
Revenue Deptt Retrieves 1500 Kanals Worth RS 2bn From Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Revenue Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has retrieved at least 1500 kanals of precious government land from the grabbers in different districts of the province.

Official sources of the Revenue Department said on Monday that the land, retrieved from mafia, has a market value of Rs 2 billion that has been under illegal possession for the last 20 years.

Action against grabbers of government land was taken in Hangu, Swabi, Charsadda and Mardan districts, the sources said, adding that the drive against land mafia would continue till achieving the desired end. With regard to retrieving government land from mafia, the official said district Hangu was at the top with 1200 kanal.

