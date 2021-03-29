Revenue deptt, surpasses financial targets in eight months: SMBR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Monday announced that the KPK Revenue and Estate department has achieved 100 percent target in tax collection to the tune of Rs 4.7 billion in eight months as against the target of Rs. 4.42 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21.

"The same was liquidated in the record time of eight months therefore the revenue and Estate department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first ever revenue earning department to achieve 100 percent targets in eight months and also the first revenue earning department in the province to achieve and even cross 100 percent target this financial year.

Keeping in the view this historic achievement the Board of Revenue itself set a target amounting to rupees 5.6 billion almost 40 percent high this financial year for realization till June 2021" he added.

SMBR Syed Zafar Ali Shah termed this success as direction of the provincial government for reforms agenda of good governance and by introducing a set of reforms for relief to Common man.

He also said that the department has reduced tax on transfer of property from six to two percent in the form of either mutation fee or stamp duty two percent. It also suspended almost three of four taxes extending concessions to general public. The same was wholeheartedly accepted by public at large and resultantly turned out to be a source of increase in registration of mutation and revenue collection there to.

The Senior Member, Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali shah attributed this historic success to the team of the Board of Revenue and the filed officers who took pains in the districts to realize the target.