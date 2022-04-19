Revenue employees held protest against vandalism in Sub Registrar office by lawyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Employees of the Revenue Department observed strike in the Sub-Registrar's Offices of Hyderabad on Tuesday on the appeal of All Revenue Sindh Employees Association against threats of serious consequences by lawyers and vandalism of the offices

Employees of the Revenue Department protested and demanded that action be taken against the lawyers who were harassing them in the Sub-Registrar's office.

A statement from All Revenue Sindh Employees' Association said that on Monday, six lawyers, Kamran Qureshi Advocate, Yaseen Sial, Kashif Sheikh and others, entered the Sub-Registrar's office and smashed computers and other equipment and damaged the valuable documents.

All the Sub-Registrar's offices in Hyderabad went on strike on Tuesday against the incident and employees of the Revenue Department staged a protest.

The Revenue employees demanded from the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of the High Court, Chief Secretary Sindh, Senior Member board of Revenue, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to take action against the lawyers who had vandalized and threatened the Sub-Registrar's office staff.

The protest will remain continue till resolution of employees' demands and in the next phase, the scope of protest will be widened and protests will be staged all over Sindh, statement said.