Revenue Employees Organize Rally In Support Of Pakistan’s Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Revenue Employees Organize Rally in Support of Pakistan’s Armed Forces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The All Revenue Sindh Employees Association organized a rally to show support for the Pakistan Armed Forces and celebrate decisive victory over the Indian military.

The rally was taken out from Shahbaz building which was attended by a large number of employees of the revenue department who were chanting slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pakistan Army Zindabad".

Addressing the rally participants, association’s president Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the defeat of the Indian army by the brave armed forces of Pakistan will always be remembered in history and this courageous act had made Muslims all over the world proud.

He further stated that response of Pakistan armed forces had forced India to retreat and they were agreed for a ceasefire within a single day.

Shah said, “India underestimated Pakistan’s strength, but our armed forces proved that the country’s defense is in capable hands, and the entire nation stands firmly behind them”.

He concluded by asserting that the people of Pakistan were always ready to support their forces and make every sacrifice for the defense of the homeland.

