Revenue Employees Protest Against Contemptuous Treatment Of The Revenue Officers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:19 PM

Revenue employees protest against contemptuous treatment of the revenue officers

The All Sindh Revenue Employees Association has decried inaction of the Sindh Government to the contemptuous treatment of the revenue officers including a Deputy Commissioner in Karachi and Khairpur district

The All Sindh Revenue Employees Association has decried inaction of the Sindh Government to the contemptuous treatment of the revenue officers including a Deputy Commissioner in Karachi and Khairpur district.

The association's President Syed Sardar Ali Shah while talking to the media here Saturday deplored that the provincial government had failed to take stand for its civil servants.

He said when the revenue officers comply with the orders of the courts and the government to carry out anti encroachment operations, they face threats, attacks and humiliation by the people as well as the political elements.

"It is sad to notice that the provincial government isn't taking any action to protect the revenue employees and to take action against the people infringing the law," he said.

Shah warned that if the prevailing situation continued, the revenue and the district administration officials would lose their writ and lawlessness would prevail.

He said the association would continue its protest until a political figure who harangued and insulted a Deputy Commissioner in Karachi and the lawyers who issued threats to the revenue officers in Khairpur were not brought to the book.

