Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Employees of the Revenue Department observed strike in the Sub-Registrar's Offices of Hyderabad on second consecutive day on Wednesday against vandalism by lawyers in the offices.

Employees of the Revenue Department protested and demanded that action be taken against the lawyers involved in criminal act at the Sub-Registrar's office.

A statement from All Revenue Sindh Employees' Association said that 6 lawyers namely Kamran Qureshi Advocate, Yaseen Sial, Kashif Sheikh and others, entered the Sub-Registrar's office and smashed computers and other equipment and damaged the valuable documents.

All the Sub-Registrar's offices in Hyderabad were observing strike since last two days and employees of the Revenue Department also stage protest rally.

The Revenue employees demanded from the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of the High Court, Chief Secretary Sindh, Senior Member board of Revenue, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to take action against the lawyers who had vandalized and threatened the Sub-Registrar's office.

The protest will remain continue till resolution of employees' demands and in the next phase, the scope of protest will be widened and protests will be staged all over Sindh, statement said.