UrduPoint.com

Revenue Employees Protest Continues Against Lawyers' Vandalism In Sub Registrar Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar office

Employees of the Revenue Department observed strike in the Sub-Registrar's Offices of Hyderabad on second consecutive day on Wednesday against vandalism by lawyers in the offices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Employees of the Revenue Department observed strike in the Sub-Registrar's Offices of Hyderabad on second consecutive day on Wednesday against vandalism by lawyers in the offices.

Employees of the Revenue Department protested and demanded that action be taken against the lawyers involved in criminal act at the Sub-Registrar's office.

A statement from All Revenue Sindh Employees' Association said that 6 lawyers namely Kamran Qureshi Advocate, Yaseen Sial, Kashif Sheikh and others, entered the Sub-Registrar's office and smashed computers and other equipment and damaged the valuable documents.

All the Sub-Registrar's offices in Hyderabad were observing strike since last two days and employees of the Revenue Department also stage protest rally.

The Revenue employees demanded from the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of the High Court, Chief Secretary Sindh, Senior Member board of Revenue, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to take action against the lawyers who had vandalized and threatened the Sub-Registrar's office.

The protest will remain continue till resolution of employees' demands and in the next phase, the scope of protest will be widened and protests will be staged all over Sindh, statement said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Resolution Protest Lawyers Threatened Hyderabad Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

22 seconds ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

1 minute ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

1 minute ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

1 minute ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

1 minute ago
 China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.