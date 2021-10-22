All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Thursday staged protest sit in outside Commissioner and DIG offices for the arrest of the culprits involved in mob attack on house of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad which leaves Mukhtiarkar Majid Khaskheli and his brother seriously injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Thursday staged protest sit in outside Commissioner and DIG offices for the arrest of the culprits involved in mob attack on house of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad which leaves Mukhtiarkar Majid Khaskheli and his brother seriously injured.

A large number of Revenue employees gathered at Shahbaz building to record protest against mob attack in Qasimabad after alleged death of house servant Muhammad Usman Soomro on October 15.

Addressing the rally, All Revenue Sindh Employees Association president Sayed Sardar Ali Shah said DIG and SSP had assured them for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack but no one was arrested so far.

They demanded impartial inquiry of the alleged murder of late Usman Soomro so that murderers could be brought to justice.