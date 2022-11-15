UrduPoint.com

Revenue Employees Stage Protest Rally Against Mukhtiarkar's Murder

Published November 15, 2022

Revenue employees stage protest rally against Mukhtiarkar's murder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Revenue employees on Tuesday staged protest rally against brutal murder of Assistant Collector (Mukhtiarkar) Aijaz Chandio who was killed in Karachi.

All revenue offices including Mukhtiarkar offices remain closed in Hyderabad district due to the protest demonstration that was held at Thandi Sarak outside Shahbaz Building.

The protesting employees while condemning murder of Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Chandio, demanded arrest of the killers.

Due to the sit-in on the Thandi Sarak, traffic was blocked and hundreds of vehicles were stuck.

All Mukhtiarkar offices in four Talukas of district remain closed due to strike call given by revenue employees against brutal murder of the Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Chandio. The protesting employees chanted slogans against culprits involved inthe murder of Mukhtiarkar in Karachi and demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the murder.

